Nevion Ventura brings Oscars to TV screens worldwide

Nevion, a provider of video transport solutions, is supplying its video transport solutions for the upcoming 83rd Academy Awards at the Kodak Theater in Hollywood on Sunday, Feb. 27. This is the sixth consecutive year that Nevion's video transport solutions have helped bring the Oscars to TV screens across the globe. Nevion’s Ventura solutions will transport video signals from OB trucks at the Kodak Theater to local networks and throughout the country.

The Academy Awards is televised live across the United States, Canada and the UK and attracts millions of viewers elsewhere throughout the world. Last year’s ceremony attracted 41.62 million viewers in the United States alone.

Nevion’s Ventura, Flashlink and VikinX product lines deliver the full range of content-transport, signal-processing and routing solutions, with comprehensive system management and control. Nevion maintains its world headquarters in Sandefjord, Norway, and U.S. headquarters in Oxnard, CA, with global offices in Singapore, Dubai and the UK.