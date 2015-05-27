Nevion Opens East Coast Office

OSLO, NORWAY – Nevion is heading to the Big Apple, as the Norway-based company continues to grow its North American presence by establishing an office in Manhattan, New York. This will be the second U.S. office for Nevion; the other is located in Oxnard, Calif.

The new office will serve as a sales and support hub for Nevion’s east coast customers, including NBC Universal, HBO, PBS, MLB Advanced Media, The Switch and Intelsat. The address of the office is Floor 23, 1440 Broadway, New York City.

Nevion is a provider of network and broadcast infrastructure to broadcasters, telecommunication service providers, and government agencies.