Neumann Becomes FCC Media Bureau Chief Engineer

WASHINGTON—Federal Communications Commission Acting Media Bureau Chief Michelle Carey today announced the appointment of Jeffrey Neumann as chief engineer.



“Jeffrey’s breadth of knowledge will be a great asset to the Bureau as it tackles the challenging work pending before it,” Carey said.



Neumann joins the front office from the Media Bureau’s Engineering division, where he began his FCC career in 2003. During his tenure, he has worked on cable, broadcast, and satellite issues, including accessibility, set-top boxes, reauthorization of direct broadcast satellite services, mergers and transactions, the DTV transition, and the incentive auction. Also the bureau's chief data officer, Neumann previously served as acting media advisor to Commissioner Ajit Pai, now chairman.



He received his law degree from the Georgetown University Law Center and his undergraduate degree in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science from the University of Michigan College of Engineering.