NeuLion streams NBA games online, to mobile devices for international fans

The National Basketball Association (NBA) and NeuLion, an IPTV service provider of live and on-demand international, sports and variety programming delivered via broadband, have joined forces to expand NBA League Pass International, a live game subscription service that allows fans overseas to watch live games online during the 2010-11 NBA season.

NeuLion's technology and services provide fans in more than 200 countries and territories with access to a full season of live NBA games on NBA.com. In additon, and for the first time, NBA League Pass International will be available for fans to view live games on select mobile devices.

Using NeuLion's IPTV platform, NBA League Pass International will provide an immersive HD experience with the ability to watch up to 40 live games each week during the season, including multiple live games at the same time, extensive full game recaps, and additional game highlights. Additionally, fans will have access to DVR functions to

pause, fast forward, and rewind games, along with a full season archive to view games on-demand.