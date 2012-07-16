NETIA’s Radio-Assist 8.1 automation system ready for IBC2012

IBC2012 will see the European launch of the latest version of NETIA's powerful Radio-Assist 8 range of digital audio automation software.

Radio-Assist 8.1 will offer the same robust array of tools for streamlined end-to-end multimedia production, broadcast, and publication workflows, along with two significant new features: an integrated music-scheduling application and video editing capability. Users can access both new features from a single user interface.

NETIA's Radio-Assist family of digital audio software programs covers each part of the production and broadcast workflow, allowing users to record, edit, or prepare a playlist. In addition to new browsing and publishing tools for full multimedia functionality, the software features tools for acquisition, sound-file editing, commercial and music production, newsroom systems, scheduling, multicasting, and administration.

Radio-Assist 8.1 will allow users to leverage built-in music-scheduling functionality. With music management tools integrated into Radio-Assist 8.1's FederAll playlist preparation module, users will be able to automate playlist generation according to preset criteria, business policies, and a wide range of intelligent options for sequencing music.

The video editing tool now available within the Radio-Assist 8.1 interface complements the software's Snippet and Snippet+ audio editing tools. Offering a convenient editing solution, this enhancement addresses the growing demand for radio broadcasters to provide video via their online portals. This simple and easy-to-use editing tool is available through the same GUI as the Snippet tool, providing familiar utility that allows staff to produce video clips with very little training.

At IBC2012, NETIA will highlight further functional and technical enhancements that add to the value of Radio-Assist 8.1 in today's radio broadcast operations.

