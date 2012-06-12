NETIA appoints new CEO

NETIA has announced a major organizational change with the appointment of Philippe Fort as CEO and the departure of NETIA founders Christophe Carniel and Pierre Keiflin.

Fort is the former president of NETIA's Supervisory Board and has more than 20 years of experience in the telecommunications sector with organizations including British Telecom, Alcatel, Ericsson and Atos. Fort joined France Telecom in 2000 and has been managing director of GlobeCast since 2011.

Specializing in audiovisual content management solutions for major international radio and television broadcasters such as France Television, RAI, ABC, RTL, RTBF, Radio France, and canal +, NETIA was acquired in 2008 by GlobeCast, a subsidiary of France Telecom/Orange.



NETIA provides content management solutions to major radio and television brands and multimedia groups around the world, and recent wins have made the company a significant new player in the telco market as well. Clients include BSkyB, RAI Italy, RTL, Radio Globo, Radio Riyadh, France Telecom/Orange, RTM Malaysia, Mediacorp Singapore, Radio France, the Associated Press, France Televisions and L'Équipe 24/24.

NETIA has its headquarters in France, with offices in the United States, Paris, Rome and Singapore, in addition to a global network of professional distribution partners.