Netflix, YouTube to be New Feature in Tesla Cars

PALO ALTO, Calif.—Tesla cars may soon be their very own entertainment systems, according to a recent tweet from CEO Elon Musk.

“Ability to stream YouTube & Netflix when car is stopped coming to your Tesla soon!” Musk tweeted on Saturday, July 27. “Has an amazingly immersive, cinematic feel due to the comfy seats & surround sound audio.”

While no specific date was announced, Musk elaborated that the new feature would be part of the v10 update for the car. While the streaming services would at first only work when the car is stopped, Musk said that once self-driving mode is approved videos could be played while the car is in motion.