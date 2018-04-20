Netflix Rolls Out Vertical Previews

Netflix has launched 30-second vertical video previews on its iOS app.

The move has been rumoured for a while, and allows users to view previews without having to turn their phone horizontally.

The previews are shown like a slideshow, allowing users to tap play or add to their list

"Years of testing has made it clear that video previews help our members browse less and discover new content more quickly," said Netflix on its Tech Blog. "With the launch of mobile previews, we are bringing a video browse experience to your mobile phone in a fun and mobile-optimised way."

Netflix said the update is "coming soon" to its Android app.