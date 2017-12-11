Netflix ‘Open to Supporting HDR10+’

LOS GATOS, CALIF.—Netflix has said it is "open to" supporting HDR10+ but that it isn't "on their roadmap at the moment."

In an interview with TechRadar, Netflix's senior product manager of its Partner Ecosystem, Richard Smith said the company would be open to supporting other HDR formats beyond HDR10 and Dolby Vision.

"We do already support HDR10, not the HDR10+ variant, there’s a possibility we’ll support that in the future but it’s not something that’s on our roadmap at the moment," he said.

HDR10+ allows for scene-by-scene HDR mastering using dynamic metadata—similar to what Dolby Vision already offers.

However, HDR10+ does not offer the same 12-bit color offered by Dolby Vision, instead it has the same 10-bit depth as HDR10

"Our aim is to not necessarily dictate your choice as a consumer but rather embrace it, and whichever technology you choose to buy we want to give you the best picture we can on that," said Smith.

