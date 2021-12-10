Netflix Launches Entertainment News Site Tudum

LOS GATOS, Calif.—In a move that could boost subscriber engagement and attract new subs, Netflix has launched the entertainment news site Tudum.

“Earlier this fall, we kicked off Tudum, our first-ever global fan event to lots of excitement,” said Bozoma Saint John, chief marketing officer at Netflix in a blog post announcing the launch. "And today, we’re launching Tudum, Netflix's official companion site — a place where you can dive deeper into the stories you love.”

While the effort is still in its early days, the blog post noted that longer term the site would provide users with inside scoops on series, such as the start date for Season 4 of “Cobra Kai”; deeper background information on content, such as whether “Maid” is based on a true story; and even ways to buy a “Squid Game” tracksuit.

The launch comes at a time when intense competition between streaming services has boosted churn rates and the new offering could help retain and attract subscribers by providing them with more information about films and series.

While the site, netflix.com/tudum, can be accessed by anyone, Netflix said that subscribers can access a more curated experience by logging in with their Netflix profile.