Netflix Debuts ‘Play Something’ Shuffle Feature

LOS GATOS, Calif.—We’ve all endlessly scrolled through our Netflix accounts looking for the next show or movie we want to watch, but now we can roll the dice and have Netflix pick something for us with the launch of the new “Play Something” feature.

Play Something is a new option that will automatically start a new TV show or movie based on what you’ve watched before. If a title Netflix picks doesn’t float your boat, you can hit Play Something Else and get another brand new series or film, a series or film you’ve already watched, a series or film on your list or an unfinished series or film that you’ve started.

Users can find the Play Something option either underneath their profile name, as the tenth row on the Netflix homepage or in the navigation menu on the left of the screen.

Play Something fully supports Text-to-Speech.

You can also get a quick primer on Play Something in the below video, featuring a sentient remote voiced by Will Arnett.