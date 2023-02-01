Netflix Adds Spatial Audio to its Premium Service
Will be available on more than 700 titles to any TV or device that supports the high-end format
Netlfix announced today that in addition to the 4K HDR titles it makes available to its Premium subscribers, it is now adding spatial audio, which will be available on any TV or device that supports the format. Programs that feature spatial audio will sport a “badge” for identification.
“Netflix spatial audio brings an immersive, cinematic sound experience on any device with no additional equipment required, and now it’s available on more than 700 of our top watched titles, including Stranger Things, The Watcher, Wednesday, and Knives Out: Glass Onion.”
To see the full list of titles with spatial audio, type “spatial audio” into the search bar on Netflix.
Netflix announced in 2019 that it had upgraded to “high quality audio” that it said reduces compression to “nearly lossless” levels.
Tom Butts
