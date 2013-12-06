Net Insight Will Upgrade, Extend Nimbra-Based Core Media Network

STOCKHOLM— Net Insight has received significant orders from a media service provider in the EMEA region for an upgrade and extension to its existing Nimbra-based core media network.



The service provider runs a core media network based on Net Insight’s Nimbra MSR platform and the upgrade will enhance its capabilities in offering high-end media solutions to the global broadcast media market. This will be achieved by expanding its European and U.S. sites together with opening additional international POP locations.



By expanding, the service provider will add new Nimbra core MSR nodes providing multiple routes between its main uplink locations. This offers diversity and the ability to provide any to any port format switched services.



The majority of the delivery will take place during the fourth quarter of 2013.