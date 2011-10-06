NES Taps Sencore for Satellite Uplink Trucks



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. Sencore announced that NES Communications has installed two SMD 989 DVB-S/S2 satellite modulators in its newest HD digital satellite uplink vehicle. NES Communications, a provider of high-quality video and data communications services to major network and sports broadcasters, selected the SMD 989s to provide its clients with the full range of modulation options for C-band uplinking.



“As a private contractor to all of the major broadcast and cable outlets, we’re dedicated to meeting our clients’ varying transmission requirements. The Sencore SMD 989 units will give NES the flexibility to service networks that only require 8PSK modulation, as well as those that are ready to push the technology to 16APSK or even 32APSK from the field,” said Keith Valeri, vice president and general manager of NES Communications.



Capable of single or multistream modulation of MPEG transport streams, the Sencore SMD 989 provides frequency-agile IF output, as well as an optional L-band upconverter, which eliminates the need for an external upconverter in L-band distribution scenarios. The SMD 989 chassis has two bays for housing one or two independent modulators.



