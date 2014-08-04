NEP's Sweetwater Opens First East Coast Facility in New York City

PITTSBURGH—NEP’s Sweetwater announced they have opened a facility in New York City. In addition, Steven Alper, a veteran of the television production and events business has joined Sweetwater as director of business development with the primary mission to expand the company’s East Coast business.

The New York City facility adds capacity to Sweetwater’s existing location in Van Nuys, Calif. As part of NEP’s network of broadcast and event production services, Sweetwater also has access to the industry’s largest pool of broadcast and display resources across the United States, United Kingdom and Australia, NEP said. This includes engineering and technical experts around the globe, television studios and custom production control rooms, the largest fleet of mobile television production trucks available and a full line of video display technologies.