NEP Visions relies on RTS Advanced Digital Audio Matrices for Wimbledon

NEP Visions was commissioned to cover this year’s Wimbledon tennis championships, June 20-July 3, equipped with five outside broadcast trucks and a complete fly-away system.

Paul Fournier, NEP Visions' head of sound, and his team delivered flawless images, sound and the first-ever host coverage of Wimbledon in 3D to the company’s clients, including U.S. sports network ESPN, NBC and Sony Television 3D.

Four Advanced Digital Audio Matrices (ADAMs) from RTS played important roles in the coverage. In ESPN’s fly-away broadcast system and for NBC, 136-user and 96-user ADAM frames were used, respectively.

To satisfy Sony's 3D requirements and form an intercom system unit, Fournier and his team networked the ADAM frames in the two Gemini trucks with Tribus cards. In addition, the MADI streams were routed over the MADI-16+ cards. A variety of RTS/TELEX keypanels (KP32, KP12) and three RVON-16 cards, which allow external communication over IP, satisfied the remaining equipment needs of the Wimbledon production.

NEP Visions is the largest independent outside broadcast facilities company in the U.K. and among the largest in Europe.

See RTS/Telex at IBC2011 Stand 10.D20.