NEP Shifts to Using Sustainable Fuels for Its U.K. Broadcast Fleet

LONDON—NEP has announced that its fleet of outside broadcast (OB) trucks in the UK are now being powered by recycled biofuels supplied by Green Biofuels Ltd.

The switch to GD+ HVO by the NEP UK fleet is part of a larger commitment to combat global climate change and achieving carbon net zero/carbon neutrality by 2030, the company said.

GD+ HVO is a hydrogenated vegetable oil that is an ultra-low emission sustainable alternative ‘drop in’ fuel that requires no vehicle modifications for diesel engines. GD+ HVO is made from 100% waste organic matter such as used cooking oils and fats and other Agri waste. By moving its fleet of trucks to using GD+ HVO, NEP is looking to reduce its greenhouse gasses related to transport by 95% and improve local air quality by reducing tailpipe emissions by up to 85%.

“NEP UK is committed to sustainable productions and minimizing our environmental impact as we move towards becoming carbon neutral by 2030,” explained Simon Moorhead, managing director, NEP UK Broadcast Services. “Switching our fleet to be powered by GD+ HVO is one of the key initiatives we have committed to in the UK to support NEP’s global ‘Project Earth’ environmental sustainability initiative. We have agreed to responsible business targets that place sustainability at the heart of our operations and business. We believe that doing business that is right for the earth is the right thing to do.”

In addition to offering lower emissions compared to conventional fuels, biofuels are also an effective way to reduce CO2 emissions. While moving to Biofuel does not completely reduce emissions to net zero, NEP UK will also offset any remaining emissions through a carbon offsetting program.

As part of the company's green initiatives, all of NEP UK’s Mercedes Actros units are fitted with predictive powertrain control (PPC) which monitors the vehicle’s kinetic energy to save fuel consumption. NEP vehicles are also fitted with wind deflectors to improve fuel economy by as much as 8%, which is also great for the environment. With the assistance of Mercedes Benz driver training, this has created fuel-efficient driving patterns and sustainable, long-term savings, the company said.

The move is part of larger NEP UK Project Earth Sustainability Initiatives that include:

Renewable energy: Following successful trials on major sporting events in 2021, NEP UK has switched from using single use batteries for its RF audio equipment to rechargeable battery units. This switch means that the company no longer wastes hundreds of partly used Lithium batteries and ensures that we always have a ready supply of fully monitored and recharged power cells for our rechargeable batteries.

Single Use Plastic (SUP) Free: NEP UK is committed to eliminating the use of Single Use Plastics during a broadcast or production. A central water station is available on site for crew where they can replenish their refillable bottle / flasks. Alternatively aluminum cans are provided, which are easily recyclable. NEP has supplied its own branded water bottles for employees removing all plastic cups from offices and locations.

Waste Management: Recycling bins are supplied on site, to enable the small amount of waste NEP produces to be recycled. Significantly the volume and types of waste generated on location have been reduced since the removal of single use plastic bottles and the removal of paper cups for hot drinks. PVC tape to fix any cabling has also been replaced by reusable Velcro straps to minimize any waste from the game.

Travel: NEP is tracking the miles traveled, fuel consumed, and emissions produced by broadcast sports production. This is data that clients require when completing a carbon footprint or carbon action plan for albert – the screen industry organization for environmental sustainability. A hybrid model of working has meant that NEP is reducing its carbon footprint at head office and all sporting events.

Carbon Offsetting Scheme: NEP UK is working with both Carbon Footprint and albert on its Carbon Offsetting Scheme. Whilst NEP UK is committed to reducing its carbon footprint across its operations, a Carbon Offsetting program is a proactive way to help tackle Climate Change and care for developing communities and biodiversity by becoming carbon neutral.

Albert Supplier: NEP UK is an official accredited albert Supplier. NEP UK also works with its clients to track a production’s carbon footprint and supports productions undertaking a carbon action plan as part of an industry-recognized albert certification scheme, which rewards productions who have taken active steps to reduce their production’s carbon footprint.

Globally, NEP is committed to delivering sustainable productions and environmental responsibility. In 2019 NEP launched its global NEP Project Earth framework and priorities, to help its businesses worldwide focus on local environmental sustainability and responsibility.