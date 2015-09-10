NEP Forms New Unit to Support International Events

PITTSBURGH—The NEP Group has announced that it has formed a new business unit that will focus on supporting the broadcasting needs of major international events. Using the company’s worldwide network of assets, the new major projects group will offer broadcast and event services around the globe. With its team of more than 600 engineers and technical experts worldwide, NEP’s new unit will create custom solutions for each project.

Brian Clark, NEP’s former director of commercial and technical projects for NEP’s U.K. team, has been appointed sales director for the new group. Clark will work with a project director, who will have a commercial and technical focus. NEP is currently recruiting for the project director position. As part of the new unit, NEP will have a dedicated team located in Europe.

NEP, headquartered in Pittsburgh, is a worldwide provider of broadcast and event services with locations throughout the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Ireland, the Netherlands, Sweden, Denmark, Germany, Finland, Switzerland, Dubai and Australia.