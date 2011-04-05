NEP deploys Denali California with Calrec Apollo console

NEP has deployed a dual-fader Calrec Audio console in its new Denali California truck. With 1080p capability, Denali California supports more than 20 cameras and 20 servers.

Carrying a 72 dual-fader Calrec Apollo in its audio room, the stand-alone truck was designed for live entertainment shows where OB facility space is limited, such as the Super Bowl, the Tony Awards and the Kennedy Center Honors Gala.

"There's not a lot of parking at the Kennedy Center or at Radio City in Manhattan," said George Hoover, NEP Broadcasting's CTO. "So, the audio is handled out of one audio room with a single mixer doing both the podium portion of the awards show as well as all the music. The mixer may have dozens of wireless microphones on the talent, plus playback elements and the orchestra.”

The Calrec Apollo console offers dual-fader technology, which simplifies a big show for mixers by giving them fast access to the maximum number of controls. The console integrates Hydra2 networking, which unifies I/O whether it's inside or outside the truck.

Apollo is Calrec's top-of-the-line audio console, relying on Bluefin2 high-density signal processing to provide resources at multiple sample rates. At 48kHz, Bluefin2 gives Apollo up to 1020 channel-processing paths, 128 program busses, 96 IFB/track outputs and 48 auxiliaries.