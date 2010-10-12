NEP Broadcasting Takes Sweetwater and American Hi Definition

PITTSBURGH: NEP Broadcasting, LLC said today that Sweetwater and American Hi Definition have entered into an agreement to merge into NEP’s entertainment divisions and become part of NEP Broadcasting.



Sweetwater and American Hi Definition will work closely with NEP’s existing entertainment divisions, which include the Denali production truck unit; Screenworks, providing LED screens, cameras and projectors for a variety of music and live events; NEP Studios in Manhattan; Premiere Entertainment for mobile and live-to-Web events; and Live Power, a power generation and distribution provider.



Van Nuys, Calif.-based Sweetwater specializes in remote video production, while American Hi Definition focuses on theater-scale digital projection and display.



“We see tremendous growth in live TV shows, TV events, and live streaming. The combination of these very strong brands under NEP Entertainment improves our strategic position through integrated solutions while enhancing our client-focused culture and personalized service,” said Bill Humphrey, president of NEP Entertainment.



NEP is majority-owned by American Securities LP, a New York-based private equity firm, and NEP management.