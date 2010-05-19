NEP Broadcasting acquires Premiere Entertainment

NEP Broadcasting, a leading broadcast services provider, has purchased production company Premiere Entertainment, which specializes in development of live and taped broadcasts for the Web. NEP operates nine divisions in the United States and Europe, providing technology, engineering expertise, logistics and production support to broadcast networks, production companies and event producers around the globe.



Premiere Entertainment brings extensive experience in the entertainment industry and knowledge of film and music marketing, motion picture and TV production, publicity, licensing, merchandising and promotions. The company has created unique, multicamera, live digital content for the Web originating from numerous high-profile events, including the Academy Awards, Grammy Awards preshow, American Music Awards, the Golden Globes and a wide range of popular movie premieres. In addition, it owns and operates several destinations on the Web, including Hollywood Premieres, Sports Premieres, Fashion Premieres, TV Premieres and Music Premieres.