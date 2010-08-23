NEP Adds Cobalt Digital Technology to Trucks



Pittsburgh-based NEP Productions is now using Cobalt Digital’s new Fusion3G 9901-UDX conversion unit to perform color correction, frame synchronization and up/down/cross conversion tasks in its two new 3D video production vehicles.



“We like the Cobalt color correctors due to the video operator-friendly nature of the dedicated control panel, density of a card based system, and value point leveraging the color corrector function with another function such as frame sync, rather than two separate devices, “ said George Hoover, chief technology officer for NEP Broadcasting. “We also purchased three units for a new prime time talk show with the Frame Sync Proc modules to allow for correcting incoming remotes or color correcting monitor feeds on the studio floor.”



The new NEP 3D-capable mobile production vehicles, SS31 and SS32, are being deployed for coverage of live sporting and entertainment events.



