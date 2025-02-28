NCTA President and CEO Michael K. Powell to Retire

WASHINGTON—After nearly 15 years at the helm of the NCTA, Michael K. Powell has announced he will retire later this year from the cable industry-backed group, capping a long career of leadership in the cable and broadband industries that also included serving as the chair of the Federal Communications Commission.

“Michael has been an unwavering champion for our industry,” said Mark Greatrex, chairman of the NCTA Board of Directors and president of Cox Communications. “He has been our most gifted storyteller, representing us with passion and expertise. His strategic insight and commitment have shaped the cable industry’s most significant achievements, and his leadership will be greatly missed.”

“Serving this incredible industry has been deeply rewarding. NCTA is unique—working at the intersection of broadband innovation and creative video content has been an extraordinary experience. But above all, I have been fortunate to work alongside talented, committed, and caring colleagues,” said Powell.

During his tenure, Powell strengthened NCTA’s role in shaping public policy and guiding the broadband and entertainment industries through rapid transformation. Under his leadership, NCTA successfully championed policies that expanded broadband access, encouraged technological innovation, and advanced a competitive digital marketplace.

Prior to his tenure at NCTA, Powell served as chairman of the FCC between 2001 and 2005 during the George W. Bush administration, playing a critical role in shaping modern telecommunications policy. His expertise in technology, regulation, and industry evolution has made him one of Washington’s most respected figures, the NCTA said.

“His deep understanding of the regulatory landscape, coupled with his forward-thinking approach, has enabled our industry to thrive in an increasingly competitive and technologically complex environment,” Greatrex added.

The NCTA said that its board will begin a national search for Powell’s successor to ensure a smooth leadership transition and continued advocacy for the future of the internet and television industries.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In a statement, Chris Winfrey, president and CEO Charter Communications said: “Michael has been an exceptional champion of our great industry for the past 15 years - through both the substance of his leadership and talented communication skills. He has led the NCTA and our industry through a period of incredible growth and change, and adeptly navigated the many regulatory and legislative matters, allowing our businesses to best serve our customers’ connectivity needs. We wish him well and look forward to continuing our partnership with the NCTA.”