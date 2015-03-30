NBCUniversal’s Alison Moore to Speak at 2015 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS – NBCUniversal’s General Manager and Executive of TV Everywhere, Alison Moore will give the keynote speech during the new Online Video Conference during the 2015 NAB Show. One of seven conferences during the show, the Online Video Conference will be held April 14 at 10:30 a.m.

Moore joined NBCUniversal in 2014 as general manager and executive of TV Everywhere, the company’s live streaming service that launched last December. Prior, Moore was general manager/executive vice president of NBCUniversal’s DailyCandy. She also was senior vice president of Digital Products at HBO for nine years.

Moore will focus on TV Everywhere’s growing presence and its effect on consumer viewing, detailing TV Everywhere’s rollout and accessibility on various platforms. Following her speech, Moore will do a Q&A with Will Richmond, editor and publisher of VideoNuze.

The Online Video Conference will take place from April 14-15 and will cover virtual MVPDs, the migration to OTT, original online content, gaming and sports, content, cross-screen targeting, online advertising metrics and new online video platforms. Other speakers include representatives from Roku, TiVo, Vimeo and more.

The 2015 NAB Show will take place April 11-16 in Las Vegas.