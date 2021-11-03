NBCU Syndication Studios, VCC Re-Up On Deal for Remote Production Services

STAMFORD, Conn., and PALISADES, N.Y.—NBCUniversal Syndication Studios has chosen The Video Call Center (VCC) for the second consecutive year to bring live remote guests to “Maury” and “The Steve Wilkos Show” for the 2021-22 broadcast season, VCC said today.

VCC offers smartphone remote contribution services, providing clients with a reliable way to book top-tier guests virtually for shows. It offers high-quality, low-latency audio/video while reducing travel costs and environmental impact, it said.

“Resigning our agreement with VCC makes perfect sense for the production of our nationally syndicated shows like ‘Maury’ and ‘The Steve Wilkos Show,’ said Vinnie Fusco, Stamford Media Center vice president and general manager.

“We began working with VCC initially at our Stamford Media Center Studios to address pandemic-related production challenges but discovered that VCC's remote production technology is a cost-effective way to work. As we continue to produce our shows in a safe COVID-compliant manner, VCC gives our producers the tools to book dynamic remote stories that make our shows compelling."

Last year, VCC provided NBCU Syndication Studios with 800 remotes for the two shows. At its highest, VCC enabled remotes for 22 guests in a single production day. VCC provided the Stamford Media Center with pre-production and call-producing services as well as technology and live support during production hours, VCC said.

"High-energy shows like ‘Maury’ and ‘The Steve Wilkos Show’ depend heavily on great banter between show hosts and guests who may be anywhere in the world,” said VCC CEO Larry Thaler. “VCC enables NBCU Syndication Studios to extend its reach to access the most relevant guests and have them on air in real-time at the highest quality.”

VCC's StageDoor feature enables remote guests to join the production by clicking a texted or emailed hyperlink. There is no need to create user names or download software. The link connects guests with a VCC call producer who uses VCC's new Tenaciti feature to optimize the connection for the device and bandwidth of each guest for the best possible audio and video during long-duration shoots, it said.

VCC call producers take cues from the Stamford Media Center creative team to ensure guests are fully prepared for their appearance, know what to expect and look their best. During production, VCC's patented technologies deliver hyper-low-latency video return and IFB mix-minus for effortless interaction between host and guest, it said.