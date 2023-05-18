NBCU Selects Comscore as Preferred Local Advertising Currency

RESTON, Va.—In a major shift in how local stations measure and sell local advertising, Comscore has announced that NBCUniversal will be, for the first time, guaranteeing all local ad buys on Comscore measurement.

The expanded partnership will support the transactional currency local advertisers will negotiate for inventory with NBCUniversal across its 31 local markets, plus 42 NBCU- and Telemundo-owned stations, the two companies said.

Traditionally local ad buys had been guaranteed by local audience data from Nielsen.

NBCUniversal certified Comscore as a local currency partner in 2022 and the expansion to guaranteeing and transacting on Comscore builds several improvements in Comscore’s measurement systems, Comscore said.

Those include: Comscore’s successful efforts to have its Advanced Audiences data and insights flow through the third party media management platforms like WideOrbit, Mediaocean and FreeWheel; its industry-first delivery of 48-hour post air-date reporting in all 210 markets; submission to the MRC (Media Rating Council) for local and national accreditation; and the committed delivery of its patent-pending personification methodology.

The expanded partnership with NBCUniversal also builds on other local market currency agreements from Comscore including partners such as MAGNA.

Collectively, these moves signal a major shift in local market measurement, the two companies said.

"Local television in many ways reflects the local community, both the people and the businesses. With local advertising, it's critical for marketers to be able to count audiences who accurately reflect the market at scale," said Frank Comerford, chief revenue officer and president of local sales, NBCUniversal. "We're excited about our expanded partnership with Comscore, which will enable marketers to use near census-level data in real time, helping them understand, reach, and accurately measure their most valuable audiences."

"Our near census-level data and fast 48-hour delivery, coupled with our advanced audience tools, are helping clients like NBCUniversal and their advertising partners maximize the opportunity to engage with audiences across local markets. We are honored by the trust NBCUniversal has placed in Comscore as they head into two of their biggest revenue drivers for local stations, the Paris Summer Olympics and the 2024 political season," said Jon Carpenter, CEO at Comscore.