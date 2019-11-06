NBC Sports Washington Adds Predictive Gaming to Wizards’ Broadcasts

BETHESDA, Md.—Wizards fans have the chance to make some money watching their team play every week, as NBC Sports Washington has announced it will offer weekly predictive-gaming broadcasts that will allow fans to win up to $2,000.

NBC Sports Washington will feature one special predictive-gaming broadcast a week on its NBC Sports Washington Plus service, featuring free-to-play “Predict the Game” contests that allow fans to predict player and team performances during each quarter, with the top eligible scorer(s) winning or sharing $500 per quarter.

The “Predict the Game” broadcasts will primarily feature the same video and audio of traditional game broadcasts being simulcasted on NBC Sports Washington, but will occasionally feature special hosts that will provide updates about the competition. Five answer options will be given on graphic overlays surrounding the live game coverage, as well as on mobile and desktop devices. It will also feature real-time game and player statistics and sports-betting odds data. Fans can join “Predict the Game” at any time upon creating an account.

NBC Sports Washington tested these fan experience out for eight Wizard games last season, as well as during preseason games for the Washington Redskins. This season will feature 20 predictive-gaming broadcasts, starting with the Nov. 6 game against the Indiana Pacers.

NBC Sports Washington has the full 20-game schedule.