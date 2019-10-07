NBC Sports to Live Stream Every Swing at 2020 Players Championship

PONTE VERDE BEACH, Fla.—Golf fans can feel like a walk-on in a pairing of their choosing at The Players Championship 2020, with the PGA Tour and NBC Sports Group announcing that every player during each round of the tournament will be live-streamed. PGA Tour Live subscribers will be able to watch each swing from players on either NBC Sports Gold or Amazon Prime Video Channels.

To capture the more than 32,000 shots that are expected to make up The Players Championship, there will be nearly 120 cameras on the course, with a dedicated camera following each group.

“Our vision is to bring every shot in every PGA Tour golf tournament live and on-demand to our fans, and this is the first step to making that happen,” said Rick Anderson, chief media officer for the PGA Tour.

The Players Championship will be held from March 12-15, 2020, at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Verde Beach, Fla.

The PGA Tour and NBC Sports have also announced a few other initiatives for the new golf season to boost coverage. This includes the addition of early round coverage of featured groups at seven events from September to December in 2019, including the live streaming of featured matches at the Presidents Cup in December.

There is also a new TOURCast product that will allow fans to follow every shot from each group with a 3D rendering of the golf course and shot trails. TOURCast also has access to the PGA Tour’s ShortLink powered by CDW data and video clips of every single shot for on-demand viewing. Fans can access TOURCast through the PGA Tour’s website and mobile app.