NBC Sports Previews On-Campus Studio Set for B1G College Countdown
The open-air set will allow students, alumni and fans from both schools to view and interact with the hosts of B1G College Countdown Presented by Genesis
STAMFORD, Conn.—NBC Sports unveiled a rendering of its on-campus studio set for B1G College Countdown presented by Genesis, which will debut in nine days at Penn State as NBC and Peacock kick off their Big Ten Football schedules on Saturday, Sept. 2.
The set is part of NBC Sports new package of Big Ten Games on Saturday night. In 2022, the Big Ten announced a seven-year, $7 billion media deal with CBS, NBC and Fox allowing the three networks to broadcast their games starting in 2023 and running through the 2029-30 season.
B1G College Countdown will lead into each B1G Saturday game on NBC and Peacock. In addition, College Countdown presented by Genesis will lead into the two Notre Dame primetime games on NBC and Peacock.
NBC Sports said that the set will be located at a strategic location close to the stadium and that the open-air set will allow students, alumni and fans from both schools to view and interact with the B1G College Countdown team as they preview the upcoming game and provide news and commentary on the day in college football.
The location will also allow NBC flexibility to showcase unique parts of each school’s college football traditions in and around the stadium. The NBC Sports studio team will utilize the set throughout the day of college football coverage leading up to B1G Saturday Night on NBC and Peacock.
In addition, NBC Sports has created a companion B1G Yards presented by Genesis fan experience, which will be on-location at each Saturday night game. NBC Sports and the universities will collaborate on a school-specific B1G Yards at each campus, highlighted by spirit team appearances, giveaways, spray-paint tattoos, a face-paint station, and a DJ deck called The Peacock Perch.
“We are thrilled to partner with Genesis on this unique opportunity to combine Big Ten and Notre Dame Football's dedicated fanbases with new, immersive experiences backed by the power of the NBCUniversal portfolio,” said Peter Lazarus, executive vice president, advertising & partnerships, NBC Sports. “Together, we are tapping into the power of sports to create long-lasting connection and impact with brands and fans alike.”
NBC Sports kicks off coverage of the 2023 college football season this Saturday, Aug. 26, as Notre Dame travels to Dublin, Ireland, to play the Navy Midshipmen at Aviva Stadium at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Coverage begins with College Countdown presented by Genesis at 2 p.m. ET on Peacock.
On Saturday, Sept. 2, NBC Sports debuts its Big Ten Football package with two of college football’s top programs – Penn State and Michigan – opening their 2023 seasons with home games.
At Noon ET, exclusively on Peacock, the Big Ten champion and Associated Press preseason No. 2 Michigan Wolverines open “The Big House” against East Carolina.
At 7:30 p.m. ET, on NBC and Peacock, the AP preseason No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions, Rose Bowl winners this past winter, host West Virginia at Beaver Stadium in the schools’ 50th meeting, but first since 1992. The Nittany Lions and Mountaineers played 31 times between 1960-92.
NBC Sports’ FBS college football games announced to date are:
Date Time (ET) Matchup Platform
Sat., Aug. 26 2:30 p.m. Navy vs. No. 13 Notre Dame (in Ireland) NBC, Peacock
Sat., Sept. 2 Noon East Carolina at No. 2 Michigan Peacock
Sat., Sept. 2 3:30 p.m. Tennessee State at No. 13 Notre Dame NBC, Peacock
Sat., Sept. 2 7:30 p.m. West Virginia at No. 7 Penn State NBC, Peacock
Sat., Sept. 9 Noon Delaware at No. 7 Penn State Peacock
Sat., Sept. 9 7:30 p.m. Charlotte at Maryland NBC, Peacock
Sat., Sept. 16 2:30 p.m. Central Michigan at No. 13 Notre Dame Peacock
Sat., Sept. 16 5 p.m. No. 10 Washington at Michigan State Peacock
Sat., Sept. 16 7:30 p.m. Syracuse at Purdue NBC, Peacock
Sat., Sept. 23 7:30 p.m. No. 3 Ohio State at Notre Dame NBC, Peacock
Sat., Oct. 14 7:30 p.m. No. 6 USC at No. 13 Notre Dame NBC, Peacock
Sat., Oct. 28 3:30 p.m. Pittsburgh at No. 13 Notre Dame NBC, Peacock
Sat., Nov. 11 7:30 p.m. Michigan State at No. 3 Ohio State NBC, Peacock
Sat., Nov. 18 3:30 p.m. Wake Forest at No. 13 Notre Dame NBC, Peacock
Fri., Nov. 24 7:30 p.m. No. 7 Penn State at Michigan State (Ford Field) NBC, Peacock
NBC Sports’ Big Ten Football package features B1G Saturday Night on NBC and Peacock – marking the first time ever that Big Ten Football will have a dedicated weekly primetime game on a national broadcast network – and nine exclusive games on Peacock.
Peacock will simulstream all of NBC Sports’ college football games and studio shows airing on the NBC broadcast network this season, including B1G Saturday Night and Notre Dame Football home games, the company added.
