NBC Connecticut HD Facility Uses Miranda Infrastructure

NBC Connecticut HD is using signal management and monitoring technology from Miranda in its new 3 Gbps-capable facility.

The West Hartford, Conn. operation was designed for file-based operation and incorporates Miranda’s Densité signal processing and Nvision routing systems, in addition to Kaleido-X multi-viewers and iControl monitoring. The facility was designed and installed by Union City, N.J.-based KMH AV Integration.

"Miranda’s highly integrated solution is invaluable to operations like these," said Kevin Henneman, president of KMH. "Efficiency and maintenance is vastly improved, and the reliability of Miranda’s equipment is excellent--you plug it in, turn it on, and it works."

NBC Connecticut HD uses two Nvision routers, the 8500 and the 5128, which act as one large routing system with multiple levels for both fiber- and copper-transported signals. Three Kaleido-X multiviewers were also used in the installation, along with some 60 Densité frames with hundreds of signal processing modules. Miranda’s iControl handles monitoring of all of these modules.