NBC App to Play on Xbox 360

LOS ANGELES—NBC is reaching out to gamers, announcing that it will launch its NBC app on the Xbox 360 gaming platform in an effort to expand its reach. The broadcaster will officially launch the app on Tuesday, June 28.

Special features available on the NBC app include pre-release clips of acts from “America’s Got Talent” as well as the shows full episodes; episodes of “American Ninja Warrior,” “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and “Late Night with Seth Meyers;” and full seasons of “Superstore,” “Shades of Blue” and “Chicago Med” that require no authentication.

NBC also reports that it has developed products that incorporate Microsoft artificial intelligence features. This includes an interactive tool for the show “Blindspot.”

The NBC app is also available on the Xbox One platform.