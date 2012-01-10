NBC and Panasonic Plan 3D London Olympics

NEW YORK and SECAUCUS, N.J.: NBC Sports Group and Panasonic intend to bring the 2012 Summer Olympics to the United States in 3D. The product vendor and the network sports organization said they would make the stereoscopic feed available to “all U.S. distributors who carry Olympic coverage on cable, satellite and telco--nearly 100 percent of the multichannel industry.” This will mark the first time any Olympics Games will be distributed in the United States in 3D. Panasonic will be NBC’s exclusive “flat-panel HDTV and Blu-ray Disc Player” advertiser for the telecast.



Panasonic said last year it was teaming up with the International Olympic Committee and Olympic Broadcasting Services to make the London 2012 Olympic Games the first ever 3D Olympic Games.



“NBC has a history of utilizing technological innovations to distribute the Olympics in new ways for viewers,” said Gary Zenkel, president of NBC Olympics.



The 3D broadcasts, which will be produced by OBS and shown on next-day delay, will span multiple competitions throughout the London Games, including the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, gymnastics, diving and swimming. OBS will produce more than 200 hours of 3D coverage using Panasonic 3D production technologies, including the AG-3DP1 P2 twin-lens 3D camcorder. Cable, satellite, and telco providers who receive the Olympics package may distribute the 3D broadcast via the Comcast Media Center.



