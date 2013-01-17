NBC Affiliate WTVJ Partners With Florida Center for Investigative Reporting

MiRAMAR, FLA. -- NBC 6 South Florida is teaming up with the Florida Center for Investigative Reporting to enhance its local investigative reporting capabilities. The new partnership between the non-profit organization and WTVJ’s new consumer and investigative unit, will include developing stories together, conducting research and investigations and sharing content.



“Since we launched the Team 6 Investigators unit last year, they have been busy enterprising stories and shining a spotlight on issues that affect South Florida,” said Manuel Martinez, NBC 6 president and general manager. “This new partnership with Florida Center for Investigative Reporting will complement our efforts and strengthen our ability to focus attention on more diverse investigations that are important to our viewers and the community we serve.”



The WTVJ Team 6 Investigators unit launched in 2012 with a mission of getting answers to issues and concerns for South Florida residents, the station said. The team serves as a viewer advocacy voice committed to the public interest. Members of the unit include three-time Emmy Award-winning journalist, attorney and Gulf War fighter pilot, Willard Shepard, whose legal skills have helped reveal how families can protect their daily finances, home, credit and investments; Myriam Masihy, whose investigative reporting has earned six Emmy Awards and helped shut down companies accused of ripping people off; veteran reporter Diana Gonzalez who has won numerous awards including five Emmy Awards, most recently for coverage of medical needs in Haiti after the earthquake; and trained meteorologist and consumer expert, Trina Robinson, who has garnered multiple journalism awards from Emmys to a Green Eyeshade Award from the Society of Professional Journalism.



This partnership with Florida Center for Investigative Reporting is the sixth such agreement among NBC O&Os. Similar agreements exist in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, and San Diego, WTVJ said.