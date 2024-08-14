Nav Khangura Joins TMT Insights

DALLAS—TMT Insights has appointed Nav Khangura vice president of sales and business development with responsibility for expanding the company’s footprint in EMEA.

Khangura will focus on accelerating the company's market presence and driving sales growth across its portfolio of operations software solutions and consulting and implementation services, the company said.

(Image credit: TMT Insights)

Working with clients to deliver improvements across digital supply chains, including media content management, cloud technology and SaaS/D2C experiences, Khangura brings extensive M&E experience to his new role. During his career, Khangura has held roles at Deluxe Entertainment Services Group, Ericsson Broadcast and Media Services and most recently was vice president of business development at Prime Focus Technologies, it said.

TMT Insights will exhibit at IBC 2024.

