National Geographic sets up UK content hub

National Geographic Channels International (NGCI)’s CEO Hernan Lopez has announced the creation of a program commissions and content hub in the UK. This follows the appointment in March of Hamish Mykura as head of international content. NGCI will be recruiting a commissioning team reporting to Mykura and based in the London office.

The London office will now be the main hub for the commissioning of series and single shows, which are for broadcast primarily on National Geographic Channel (NGC) outside the U.S. in 172 countries and to over 335 million homes.

Mykura’s programming vision includes a balance of compelling topics with a combination of epic specials and strong series that leverage the strength and breadth of the brand as well as focusing on character-led series with a factual-entertainment sensibility.

“If we generate international hits, they will also play on the channel in the U.S. We are ambitious to make bigger series and more entertaining programs, and we want producers to bring their best ideas to National Geographic Channel as the first port of call,” said Mykura.

The creation of the UK hub follows the recent announcement by National Geographic Channels U.S. extending development teams in New York and Los Angeles alongside Washington, D.C. The new London team will also have an important role in feeding new ideas and information back to the team in the U.S. under both David Lyle, CEO of National Geographic Channels U.S., and Howard Owens, President, NGC U.S.