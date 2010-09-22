National EAS Test Delayed

WASHINGTON: Don’t look for that first-ever national EAS test to be scheduled in early 2011. A federal source confirmed that the planned test will not happen quite as early as originally hoped.



The reason for the delay is to allow for additional outreach and education with the public, broadcasters, state and local emergency management and federal partners, the source told Radio World. The extra outreach will enable the alert and warning community to be better prepared for the nationwide exercise. – from Radio World