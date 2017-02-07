NATE Releases UAS Safety Resource Second Edition

WATERTOWN, S.D.—Everybody loves a sequel, and the National Association of Tower Erectors has come out with its for the “NATE Unmanned Aerial Systems Operations Around Vertical Communications Infrastructure” resource document.

The newly released second edition of NATE’s resource comes from a collaboration between the NATE Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) Committee and other commercial UAS industry representatives. The document focuses on the appropriate operations around wireless infrastructure, cellular towers, broadcast towers and utility structures. Updates from the new guidelines and provisions associated with the FAA’s Rule 107 for commercial use of UAS technology has also been added to the second edition. NATE is offering the second edition as a free download on its website.

In addition, NATE has also announced the appointment of three new members to its UAS Committee. Art Pregler from AT&T, Christopher Desmond of Verizon Wireless and Robert McCoy from Crown Castle are now official members of the committee. They will join the other members in monitoring the trends and regulatory environment for UAS and making appropriate recommendations to NATE on best practices.