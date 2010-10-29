NATAS announces Tech Emmy winners

The 62nd Annual Technology and Engineering Emmy Awards, presented by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS), will take place on Thursday, Jan. 6, as part of the 2011 International CES in Las Vegas. A gala ceremony will be hosted at the Venetian hotel in the Marcello Ballroom beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The National Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented to Sir Howard Stringer, chairman and CEO of Sony.

Other winners include: Avid and Ikegami for development and production of portable tapeless acquisition; Stan Hubler, Dough Leighton, Bob Cohen, Charlie Butten, RTS Systems and Clear-Com (HME) for distributed amplifier systems in live production; HME and RTS Systems for development of wireless intercom systems; Dolby Laboratories and Linear Acoustic for development of audio metadata process for conforming audio to the ATSC DTV standard; CableLabs for enabling standards for the delivery of TV via broadband data systems; NAC Image Technology, EVS Broadcast Equipment, Vision Research and Grass Valley for the development of HD super-motion systems for acquisition, recording and playback for broadcast entertainment and sports productions; and Sony, Royal Philips Electronics, Panasonic and TDK for development of blue laser optical systems for consumer playback.