Nash Dom TV goes live with VectorBox

Nash Dom TV, a private broadcaster for Penza, in the Volga district of Russia, has implemented multiple Vector 3 VectorBox automated playout systems to manage multichannel ingest, broadcast graphics and playout automation. The new tapeless workflow supports 24/7 programming with a mix of live and prerecorded shows broadcast over traditional and Web channels.

The VectorBox workflow features two VectorBox DSX systems, a Harris Panacea switcher and a group of Matrox-powered nonlinear editing systems. One VectorBox system manages playout of the main channel, while the second system distributes content to the secondary channel as well as manages ingest from several wires. The Vector 3 technology also incorporates a redundant architecture, ensuring failsafe operations.