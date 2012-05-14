NanoLumens Expands U.S. Production Capacity



NORCROSS, GA.: NanoLumens has announced that it has entered into a manufacturing agreement with a Georgia-based company that will enable it to cost-effectively meet the growing market demand for its line of flexible and fixed LED displays.



According to NanoLumens President & CEO, Rick Cope, the company has entered into a contract manufacturing agreement with PartnerTech AB, the owner and operator of an ISO 9001 Certified United States manufacturing center in Lawrenceville, Georgia. PartnerTech AB, headquartered in Vellinge, Sweden, develops and manufactures products on behalf of leading businesses in the Defense, Maritime, Information Technology, MedTech & Instrumentation, CleanTech and Point of Sale industries. PartnerTech provides its clients with production expertise across the entire life cycle of a product, along with skills in electronics, mechanics and systems integration. The company employs approximately 1,300 people at plants in Sweden, Norway, Finland, Poland, the UK, and the United States.



“PartnerTech is a world-class contract manufacturer that has a demonstrated track record of working successfully with rapidly growing technology companies,” Cope said today. “We believe that the combination of their expertise in electronics, systems integration, and manufacturing and our proprietary technology will enable NanoLumens to cost-effectively meet the growing market demand for our innovative LED flexible and fixed signage solutions. At the same time, the demand for our signage solutions will ensure that more jobs are created and maintained here in the United States.”



-- Digital Signage