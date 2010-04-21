Nagravision, Skylife partner to build 3-D home viewer experience

Nagravision and SkyLife, the sole DTH pay-TV service provider in Korea, announced April 13 that they are expanding their relationship to collaborate on 3-D TV. Nagravision and SkyLife will create a 3-D experience for home viewers.

In January 2010, SkyLife launched Sky 3D, a 24-hour 3-D channel, on its satellite pay-TV platform. SkyLife recently invested $4.4 million to extend its 3-D activities. SkyLife will produce a variety of 3-D content, focusing on live sporting events and concerts.

SkyLife is planning to add two more 3-D-only channels to its 3-D offerings by 2012. Nagravision's own 3-D initiative aims at enabling its customers to launch 3-D services. As part of its 3-D initiative, Nagravision has developed a comprehensive 3-D content sourcing and distribution operation. Nagravision is licensing original 3-D content, including full features and sponsored and short-form programming, to SkyLife.

Nagravision will provide SkyLife with a full push-VOD solution, enabling SkyLife to offer a new service called 3D MRS (Movie Rental Service), which is expected to be available in 2010. The new service will allow SkyLife subscribers to watch the 3-D content of their choice at their convenience.