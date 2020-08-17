NABLF Launches Diversity, Inclusion and Equity Resource Center

WASHINGTON—The NAB Leadership Foundation has announced the creation of a Diversity, Inclusion and Equity Resource Center website for media companies and industry professionals as they strive to foster diverse and inclusive workplaces.

Through the resource center, organizations can connect with associates and consultants that are experts in diversity, inclusion and equity (DEI) issues to enact new business strategies, launch diversity initiatives and provide education programs. There is also information about personal and professional development courses to help expand knowledge and expertise on DEI.

“As our nation engages in ongoing discussions about diversity and inclusion, NABLF is committed to helping organizations realize workplaces that are welcoming to all voices,” said Michelle Duke, NABLF president and NAB’s chief diversity officer. “By launching the Diversity, Inclusion and Equity Resource Center, we can connect organizations with the expertise and experience they need to foster an open and inviting culture.”