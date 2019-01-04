NABEF Opens Service to America Awards Program

WASHINGTON--The National Association of Broadcasters Education Foundation is accepting entries for this year’s round of Service to America Awards now through March 8.

Television and relevision winners will be chosen in categories, subdivided in broadcast ownership groups, large/major market, medium market and small market stations.

Honorees will be recognized for outstanding community service on June 11 at the Celebration of Service to America Awards gala at The Anthem in Washington. The event and awards program are sponsored and produced by NABEF with major support from the National Association of Broadcasters, Bonneville International and Hearst Television.