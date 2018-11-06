NABEF Now Accepting Applications for 2019 Apprenticeships
The NAB Education Foundation is accepting applications for the 2019 Technology Apprenticeship Program now through Jan. 31.
The program is open to graduating college/technical school seniors who want to work in the technical side of broadcasting. Examples of relevant career interests include: electrical engineering, information technology, telecommunications or radio and television transmission.
The six-month program kicks off in March. In addition to becoming Certified Broadcast Technologists through the Society of Broadcast Engineers, TAP participants will also:
- attend NAB Show in Las Vegas in April;
- complete a paid, two-month apprenticeship at a radio or TV station starting in June;
- and produce a live webcast from NAB headquarters in Washington in August.
