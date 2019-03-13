NABEF Calling for 2020 Broadcast Leadership Training Applications

WASHINGTON—The NAB Education Foundation will once again host a Broadcast Leadership Training program in 2020, and is now accepting applications from senior-level broadcasters. The training program is designed to prepare its participants to advance into ownership or executive positions.

Now in its 20th year, BLT is a 10-month program that guides participants through the process of assessing, purchasing, owning and operating radio and television properties. Senior-level broadcast executives, FCC staff, communications attorneys, investors and members of the banking community serve as some of the teachers, along with academic faculty from various universities.

BLT sessions are held one weekend a month for the 10-month program at the NAB headquarters in Washington, D.C. In addition, participants have the opportunity to attend the NAB State Leadership Conference, the NAB Show and the NABEF Celebration of Service to America Awards.

General managers, experienced general sales managers, seasoned department heads and regional and corporate executives are encouraged to apply before the Aug. 30 deadline.

There are also fellowship opportunities for women and people of color. Diversity Fellowship applications are due by May 31.

For more information, visit nabef.org/blt.