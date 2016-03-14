NABEF Announces 2016 TAP Participants

WASHINGTON—A total of 10 recent graduates and young professionals who focus on technology have been selected to participate in the NAB Education Foundation’s 2016 Technology Apprenticeship Program. The sixth-month program includes hands-on training and a two month internship in the broadcast industry.

Here are the 2016 TAP participats:

Brandon Cassiano – Appalachian State University

Anwar Eaton – Indiana University

Daniel Linnear – Indiana University

JaMarjay Tooke – Louisiana Tech University

Mesa Brown – Montgomery College

Michael Archie – American Broadcasting School

Dante Barber – Omega Studios

Stanley Kelly – Omega Studios

John Melvin – Omega Studios

Amy Willis – Omega Studios

In addition to the internship, all participants will attend the 2016 NAB Show in Las Vegas and have the option of becoming a Certified Broadcast Technologist. At the end of the program, the participants will attend a weeklong workshop at NAB headquarters in Washington, where they will prepare and host a webcast on cloud-based broadcasting for industry professionals.

NABEF’s 2016 TAP is scheduled to begin this month.