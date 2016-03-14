NABEF Announces 2016 TAP Participants
WASHINGTON—A total of 10 recent graduates and young professionals who focus on technology have been selected to participate in the NAB Education Foundation’s 2016 Technology Apprenticeship Program. The sixth-month program includes hands-on training and a two month internship in the broadcast industry.
Here are the 2016 TAP participats:
- Brandon Cassiano – Appalachian State University
- Anwar Eaton – Indiana University
- Daniel Linnear – Indiana University
- JaMarjay Tooke – Louisiana Tech University
- Mesa Brown – Montgomery College
- Michael Archie – American Broadcasting School
- Dante Barber – Omega Studios
- Stanley Kelly – Omega Studios
- John Melvin – Omega Studios
- Amy Willis – Omega Studios
In addition to the internship, all participants will attend the 2016 NAB Show in Las Vegas and have the option of becoming a Certified Broadcast Technologist. At the end of the program, the participants will attend a weeklong workshop at NAB headquarters in Washington, where they will prepare and host a webcast on cloud-based broadcasting for industry professionals.
NABEF’s 2016 TAP is scheduled to begin this month.
