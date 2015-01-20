NABEF Accepting Entries for Celebration of Service to America Awards

WASHINGTON—The National Association of Broadcasters Education Foundation announced it is accepting entries for the 2015 Celebration of Service to America Awards, recognizing outstanding community service by local broadcasters. Winners will be honored at the Celebration of Service to America dinner and awards presentation held Tuesday, June 16, 2015 at the National Building Museum in Washington, D.C.



Categories for the Service to America Awards include:

Service to America Community Awards for Radio and Television, honoring broadcasters for individual campaigns, projects or programs that serve the public good or otherwise provide exemplary service to their local communities.

Service to Children Awards for Radio and Television, recognizing broadcasters for outstanding programs, campaigns and public service announcements that serve the children of their communities.

Service to America Television Award, acknowledging a television station for the totality of its efforts and commitment to excellence in serving its community.

The deadline for entries is March 3, 2015. For information on awards criteria and entry rules, click here.





