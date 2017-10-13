NAB to FCC: ATSC 3.0 Future Is Now

WASHINGTON—The NAB has told the FCC that it needs to start treating broadcasters, MVPDs and OTT video providers as competitors and let broadcasters go forward with their own innovations, specifically through NextGen TV transmissions. NAB claims that the deployment of ATSC 3.0 would make the marketplace even more competitive. The FCC had previously voted to propose the rollout in February with the hope to have a final order by the end of the year.

Earlier this week, FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel spoke out about NextGen TV.

