NAB Spent $3.4 Million on Lobbying in Q2

WASHINGTON: NAB spent a bit more in Q2 lobbying the federal government in the second quarter, compared to a year ago. It spent $3.4 million, according to disclosure documents filed with Congress, as reported by the Associated Press.



In the second quarter of 2010, NAB spent $3 million on lobbying. In the first quarter of 2011, it spent $3.8 million.



The trade organization talked to Congress and the Government Accountability Office about allocation of broadcast spectrum, the inclusion of radio chips in mobile phones, online advertising and other topics. ~ from Radio World

