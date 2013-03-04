NAB Show Touts International Attendance

WASHINGTON, D.C. —NAB Show will host 60 international delegations, including first-time attendees from Croatia, Israel, Malaysia, Norway and United Arab Emirates. About 30 percent of its 90,000 attendees will travel from 155 countries to Las Vegas for the NAB Show, held April 6-11.



“NAB Show places significant value on international participation from attendees and businesses,” said NAB Executive Vice President of Communications Dennis Wharton. “We have become the world’s largest annual international media and entertainment event by recognizing the global nature of the business and creating the ideal environment where deals get done and the best ideas are exchanged.”



NAB Show participates in the U.S. Department of Commerce’s International Buyer Program, which recruits international trade delegations to domestic trade shows and connects international buyers with U.S. suppliers.



NAB Show’s Exhibit Hall will host about 600 international companies, including Sony (Japan) and Samsung (South Korea) to Vizrt (Norway), Dalet Digital (France), Quantel (UK). The exhibition will feature the Department of Commerce’s U.S. Export Pavilion, as well as pavilions from Belgium, Brazil, France, Germany, Korea and the UK.



The NAB Show will acknowledge India’s 100 year anniversary of film creation by with an award at the 2013 TV & Film Awards Gala presented by NY Festivals on Tuesday, April 9. A session featuring Indian entertainment executives discussing the country’s creative community growth of content production will also be presented that day within the Creative Master Series Conference.



NAB Show also offers internationally-focused conference sessions and an International Trade Center that features commercial trade specialists and multi-lingual staff.



